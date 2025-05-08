Kohima, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Thursday emphasised the timeless values of humanity, service, and solidarity while maintaining that the selfless sacrifices and relentless service of Red Cross volunteers in times of crisis embody the very essence of humanity. World Red Cross Day: Nagaland governor calls for compassionate action

He said this while addressing the World Red Cross Day celebration on the theme “On the side of humanity” here.

“Your selfless sacrifices and relentless service in times of crisis embody the very essence of humanity,” said the governor, who is also President of the Indian Red Cross Society's Nagaland Branch.

Highlighting the critical role of the Red Cross during natural disasters and in reaching isolated communities across the state’s challenging terrain, Ganesan called for collective compassion and increased youth involvement in humanitarian service.

This year’s global theme encouraged reflection on the core human values of Hope, Empathy, and Kindness, he said.

“Hope is the light that guides us through darkness; empathy connects us to others’ pain; and kindness is the language even the brokenhearted understand,” the governor said.

He also made a passionate appeal to the citizens, particularly the youth of Nagaland, to embrace a life of service, stressing that addressing contemporary challenges like climate change, health crises, and inequality requires collective will and youthful energy.

“You are not just leaders of tomorrow; you are the change makers of today,” he said.

The governor also emphasized the need to nurture compassion from a young age, urging families and educational institutions to instill empathy and kindness in children.

“A society where empathy and kindness abound is not just a dream—it is a choice we make through daily acts of love,” Ganesan remarked.

Concluding his speech with a tribute to Red Cross founder Jean Henry Dunant, he reminded the audience of the profound impact of service saying “We are neither angels nor saints, but human beings who try to do what we can, for as long as we can.”

The first 'International Red Cross Day', as it used to be known, was celebrated on 8 May 1948. The official title of the day changed over time and became known as 'World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day' in 1984.

