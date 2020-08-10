World’s tallest prefab towers to come in Singapore but are being built in Malaysia

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 09:44 IST

World tallest prefabricated skyscrapers are in the works and will come up in Singapore’s busy residential district of Bukit Merah district - the only catch is that they are being built in Malaysia!

Prefabricated structures are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections, so that they can be easily shipped and assembled at the main construction site.

A pair of 192-meter-tall (630 feet) towers will come up in Singapore but large portions of the structure are being manufactured over the border in Malaysia and will later be moved to the original construction site.

Individual modules of residential project Avenue South Residence are being manufactured at Senai, Malaysia, a report published in CNN stated. The modules, a series of six-sided boxes of concrete, will first reach a facility in Singapore for fitting and furnishing before reaching the construction location for the final assembling.

This kind of construction method is believed to reduce the amount of construction work carried out at the actual site. In case of a site being amid a residential or a busy city location, such a method can cut down on the inconvenience caused to the locals and those around. Given the pandemic situation, the method also involves having fewer people at the construction site at a given time.

“The proposed Avenue South Residence site plan consist of a huge land size of 245,975sqft of space and there will be 8 commercial shops together with retail and children site that is located at the first floor of the development. A look at the site plan so sees two majestic towers that are 56 storeys high and there will be 18 Sky Gardens with unique dining & entertaining venues. There will also be 4 function rooms on level 56 which offers unrivalled views of the city centre,” the official website reads.

The developers of Avenue South Residence hope to finish the project by the first quarter of 2023, the construction of the towers is in full swing.