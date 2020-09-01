e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Wuhan, Ground Zero for coronavirus epidemic, re-opens all schools

Wuhan, Ground Zero for coronavirus epidemic, re-opens all schools

Nearly 1.4 million students resumed classes at some 2,800 kindergartens, primary and middle schools across the city, following the re-opening of high schools in May.

world Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:13 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Beijing, China
Schools have drawn up plans to switch back to online teaching should new outbreaks emerge, city officials said last week.
Schools have drawn up plans to switch back to online teaching should new outbreaks emerge, city officials said last week.(Reuters)
         

Students in face masks returned to class Tuesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged last year, as the city opened schools and kindergartens for the first time in seven months.

Nearly 1.4 million students resumed classes at some 2,800 kindergartens, primary and middle schools across the city, following the re-opening of high schools in May.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

State media broadcast images of thousands of students hoisting the Chinese flag -- a daily routine at all public schools -- despite warnings to avoid mass gatherings.

Schools have drawn up plans to switch back to online teaching should new outbreaks emerge, city officials said last week.

Students were advised to wear masks to and from school and avoid public buses or trains if possible.

Schools were also ordered to conduct drills and training sessions to help prepare for new outbreaks.

Official figures show Wuhan accounted for 80 percent of China’s more than 4,600 coronavirus-related deaths and was under a strict lockdown for more than two months from late January.

The city also conducted a mass testing campaign targeting ll million residents in May.

China has now largely controlled the spread of the virus, and schools across the country -- which were closed in late January -- have gradually re-opened.

Shanghai re-opened schools in May, and the capital city Beijing, which recently suffered from a local outbreak of the virus, said it will resume all schools including kindergartens in September.

Beijing authorities require teachers and students to wear face masks on campus.

China has not reported any new local transmissions of the coronavirus in recent days.

tags
top news
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
To cater to demand, more special trains being planned: Railways
To cater to demand, more special trains being planned: Railways
CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case
CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty’s parents for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Dear Ravi Shankar ji...”: Congress reacts to govt’s letter to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg
‘Dear Ravi Shankar ji...”: Congress reacts to govt’s letter to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In