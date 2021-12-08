Xi Jinping calls for ‘new level’ of ties with Germany under Olaf Scholz

China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying Beijing was willing to work with him to “promote bilateral ties to a new level”.

“China is willing to consolidate and deepen political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields with Germany,” Xi was quoted as telling Scholz by the Xinhua news agency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

China and Germany are all-round strategic partners, Xi said, adding that over the years, they have been adhering to mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences and pursuing win-win cooperation.

Scholz was sworn in as Germany’s Chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, according to agency reports, as a new centre-left-led coalition took the wheel of Europe’s top economy, and a powerhouse of the European Union.

Xi Jinping told Olaf Scholz that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Germany relations and is willing to work with Scholz to promote the bilateral ties to a new level.

The two countries have strong trade and business ties.

“China has been Germany’s biggest trading partner for a fifth consecutive year in 2020, surpassing the Netherlands and the US, with trade in goods reaching 212.1 billion euros ($258 billion). Germany exports over $100 billion worth of products - from vehicles to machinery to pharmaceutical products - to China each year,” the Global Times reported recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 7,000 German enterprises in China and more than 2,000 Chinese companies in Germany currently operate.

Interestingly, Xi Jinping had met Olaf Scholz in 2017 when the latter was the mayor of Hamburg during that year’s G20 summit in the German city.

During their interaction, Xi had praised Hamburg as “one of the cities with the most Chinese-funded enterprises in Germany and even in Europe. The city enjoys the unique geographical advantage in promoting connectivity between Asia and Europe and participating in the “Belt and Road” construction.”

“It is not only an important port linking the China-EU Maritime Silk Road, but also becomes an important terminal for China-EU freight trains,” Xi had then told Scholz, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hamburg supports the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, and is willing to actively participate in relevant cooperation and believes that the connectivity construction will build a brighter world,” Olaf Scholz had told Xi Jinping.