ADVERTISEMENT
YouTube rolls out ‘YouTube Shorts’ in India

In trying to attract the maximum number of people, there will be a new “create” icon spot and it will appear prominently in the app.

world Updated: Sep 15, 2020 12:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
It is not known as to when Shorts will appear for other countries such as the United States.
YouTube has rolled out a new short-form video creator called YouTube Shorts in India and this has been done to give competition to Chinese video-sharing application TikTok.

As per a report in the Verge, Shorts will allow people to make 15-second videos and it can be set to music as well.

“Music for these videos will be available through in-product music picker feature. The picker currently has 100,000s of tracks, and we’re working with music artists, labels, and publishers to make more of their content available to continue expanding our catalogue,” a YouTube spokesperson told the Verge.

In trying to attract the maximum number of people, there will be a new “create” icon spot and it will appear prominently in the app. The “create” icon has rolled out with the Shorts beta on Android, and there are plans to bring the icon to iOS devices soon.

It is not known as to when Shorts will appear for other countries such as the United States.

