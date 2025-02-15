Menu Explore
Reuters |
Feb 15, 2025 04:22 PM IST

MUNICH - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Ukraine would never accept any peace deals reached behind its back or without Kyiv's involvement - an implicit message to U.S. President Donald Trump as he strives to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskiy: Ukraine won't accept deals reached behind our backs

In a speech to the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy also called on Europe to create its own armed forces, urging the continent's leaders to decide their own future and saying Ukraine's armed forces alone were not enough for their security.

"Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement. And the same rule should apply to all of Europe," he said.

Zelenskiy spoke after Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone this week, the first between U.S. and Russian leaders since Russia's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and said he and Putin expected to meet in the future, probably in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it wants to come together with the United States and Europe to devise a joint strategy before any Trump-Putin meeting.

The Trump administration so far has left the impression among some European allies that it was making concessions to Putin at Ukraine's expense before any negotiations begin, though remarks by some top U.S. officials have raised confusion.

Zelenskiy predicted that the Kremlin would try to persuade Trump to attend Russia's May 9 commemorations in Moscow, when it marks the Soviet victory in World War Two with an annual military parade through Red Square.

Zelenskiy told the conference that he believed it would be "dangerous" if Trump met Putin before he and Trump meet.

To Europe's leaders, he issued warnings, asking rhetorically whether their armies would be ready if Moscow launched an open or "false-flag" attack. The latter is designed to look like it was perpetrated by someone other the group responsible for it.

"If this war ends the wrong way, he will have a surplus of battle-tested soldiers who know nothing but killing and looting," he said, citing intelligence reports saying Russia will dispatch its troops to Belarus this summer.

"And now, as we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the Armed Forces of Europe."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

