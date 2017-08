DAY #1

Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)

We celebrated 70 years of freedom for India with a drive that began at the seat of the declaration of our independence, New Delhi and ended at the border that divided a once united people, the Wagah Border shared with Pakistan. Making this journey possible was a Renault Kwid and a Renault Duster. This is the first webisode of the 4-part series, documenting our journey from New Delhi to Karnal.

To celebrate 70 years of our freedom from foreign rule, we - at the HT Brand Studio - decided to view the thought of independence from a different lens. We may be free, but we are still bound by certain myths and misplaced beliefs. With a view to break away from some of these, we partnered with one of India's leading car makers, Renault. Personal mobility spells freedom like none other, and offers the opportunity to explore unchallenged.

We decided to flag off the drive from India Gate in New Delhi, ending all the way at the Wagah border in Punjab. Along the way, we had a few adventures, some amazing experiences, and the chance to meet a handful of Renault customers and dealer partners. What was particularly interesting is how in such a short while the carmaker has been able to carve such a strong brand affinity.

On the road, there were three of us. Narendra Sharma and Aashish Bhardwaj took charge behind the wheels of a Renault Duster AWD (All-Wheel Drive) and a Kwid 1 Litre. Aditya Joshi was our man behind the camera.

Watch the entire series of four webisodes as a part of the Renault #FreedomDrive. We will release each video right here on HindustanTimes.com and our Facebook page. For now, you can watch the first episode above and read the excerpt below to find out what we did in the first leg from New Delhi to Karnal.

DAY 1

Any other day, and you'd find the team deep in slumber at 5 AM. But this wasn't just any other day, was it? After all, we had picked lots to figure out who got to go on the drive, and we had hardly slept in the excitement.

Early morning departures work best for several reasons - low traffic, great weather for photography, and an entire day on the highway ahead. So, sharp at 5:30 AM on an August morning, the team reached India Gate along with a bunch of our sleepy colleagues from HT. The Independence Day energy was clearly in the air (see pics) and a large crowd soon gathered to see us off!

Our two amazing machines added to the interest as well. For those not familiar with these variants, the Duster AWD is probably the most fun-to-drive option in the Duster range that has already received strong acclaim by aficionados. Powered by 1.5 litre dCi engine that is both fuel-efficient and powerful (110PS), our Duster AWD was the top-end RXZ variant that came with a touch-screen infotainment system and navigation. The all-wheel drive with the Auto function that divides power depending on need/traction, was a handy feature on tough roads. Meanwhile, the Kwid is already the talk of the town. Kwid 1 litre petrol variant was a fun, peppy car that also came with a navigation and touch-screen as standard.

As soon as we exited Delhi on the NH 44, we realized we had been ignoring something for a while in all the excitement. We needed to tank up … umm … not the cars, they had been fuelled up in the morning. We were ravenous since the evening before. So, we made a quick stop at Pahalwan Dhaba, before hitting the road again.

The first leg of our drive ended when we reached Karnal around noon. Here, we met some current and prospective Renault customers for a lovely chat, and got our rides serviced and polished for the journey ahead. You can check out that and more in the video above!