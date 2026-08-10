Shruti Haasan: ‘সবচেয়ে কঠিন সিদ্ধান্ত…’, চার মাসেই পোষ্য বিড়ালকে কোল ছাড়া করলেন শ্রুতি হাসান, কেন?

So…. I put up a story recently saying I needed some quiet time to make a tough decision and that I would proceed to explain what I meant when I could process it better . I’m not feeling better about it but I thought I’ll explain what’s going on because sooner or later people are going to notice something that has truly broken my heart . This is a long explanation but please be patient . Three months ago I had the privilege of adopting a beautiful little Persian kitten called Aslan. I’ve been a cat person my whole adult life and I believe giving an animal a home is one of the greatest feelings you’ll ever feel knowing that hopefully their lives will be filled with love and comfort . Aslan came home adorable playful and truly one of the sweetest little kitties I’ve ever met . I was so happy to introduce him to all of you . There was a little friction getting him and Clara to get along but that too subsided over time . Two days after Aslan came home I broke out into a rash all over my face , straight up boils . I thought it’s because I over ate Mangoes and my skin was reacting . I spoke to my dermatologist and we tried to figure out what was going on . It was the most disappointing pit in my stomach kind of dread when I realised it could be Aslan and his spit and fur that’s causing the reaction . I tried trimming his hair , air purifiers, wiping him down and changing his food . Nothing worked . And no allergy medication was working to subside my boils either . Finally I was on some really strong medication to reduce the allergy . I genuinely thought over time we could figure this out together, me and Aslan . This also meant I couldn’t have him on my clothes and had to wash my hands every time I pet him . I would travel come back home and break out into those allergy boils every single time . It started affecting my work and my skin and most of all my state of mind . Trying to manage my allergy and love him in the way he deserves with cuddles and affection . After trying incessantly I realised when I returned from Chennai to Mumbai and broke out into allergies all over again and this time even worse that I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life . I had to call aslans foster mum who had him before me and put him Back up for adoption 💔 Aslan no longer lives with me and and his foster mum and I along with the support of my friends are working to re home him in a beautiful warm loving home through all the people we know that truly love and care for kitties . It’s been so heartbreaking I cannot even begin to describe the guilt and the pain I’m feeling not even being able to explain to an innocent soul who loves me and my home why he has to leave . Saying goodbye to him was painful in a way I cannot even begin to describe . Let this not be a story about failed adoption , I feel I failed with my allergies but providing a home to a beautiful little animal is one of the greatest things you can do. Please send Aslan all your love . And for those who thought I was unwell or something else this is what it was . The fear of explaining to you’ll what happened and the guilt I felt really had me caught in the tightest bind ever . There might be some of you who think why all this melodrama for a kitten , that only means you’ve never shared the true love of an animal who depends on you and loves you . For those of you who love your furry friends you know what this means . Saying goodbye to people is not even slightly close to what it means to say goodbye to an animal who cannot converse with you . Thankyou for you love always and your patience on this long explanation

- Shruti haasan