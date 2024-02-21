Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
    Live

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

    Feb 21, 2024 5:50 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat in the 1st T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 21 Feb 2024 at 11:40 AM
    Venue : Sky Stadium, Wellington

    New Zealand squad -
    Finn Allen, Josh Clarkson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
    Australia squad -
    David Warner, Steven Smith, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins, Spencer Johnson

    TOSS1st T20IWellington
    NZNZNew Zealand
    AUSAUSAustralia
    Toss won by NZ and elected to bat
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 21, 2024 5:50 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Toss Update

    New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

    Feb 21, 2024 5:22 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
    1st T20I of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 11:40 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes