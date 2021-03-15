‘It isn’t easy to bat in a carefree fashion on debut’: Laxman hails Ishan Kishan’s ‘fearless approach’ against England

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman heaped praise on Ishan Kishan who made a memorable debut against England in the 2nd T20I on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The youngster from Jharkhand played a rollicking knock of 56 runs off just 32 deliveries and stitched a 94-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli, guiding India to a seven-wicket win.

While speaking on the post-match show on Star Sports network, Laxman lauded Ishan’s fearless approach, stating that playing in a ‘carefree and fearless fashion’ on debut isn’t easy.

“I loved Ishan Kishan's fearless approach. It is not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match. We say that he has played international bowlers in the IPL but that nervousness is there,” said Laxman.

“Every player has the dream of playing for India, there is a lot of competition and he played in place of Shikhar Dhawan today. But it didn't seem like this was his first match. He played his natural game, not only on the on-side but he played shots on the off-side as well,” added Laxman.

Laxman further highlighted that Ishan’s stint with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 has helped him gain the confidence to perform well on a bigger stage.

"He needs to continue playing his natural game like this. And I believe the young players who are coming and performing in international cricket, the main reason for that is the IPL," said Laxman.

“Every match in the IPL is like an international match, there is pressure and expectation from you and you play every match in front of a full crowd. So, that atmosphere is like international cricket. The way he batted last year, because of that he batted with confidence today as well,” concluded Laxman.

Kishan recorded a half-century off 28 balls with back-to-back sixes off leg-spinner Adil Rashid. He became only the second India batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to register a fifty on his T20I debut. Rahane had scored 61 off 39 balls with eight boundaries even though India ended up on the losing side.