Aakash Chopra ‘disappointed’ with Indian pace attack: ‘Something is happening which we don't know about’

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra on Tuesday expressed his disappointment over the bowling performance of Team India's pacers during the game against Namibia. While Jasprit Bumrah bowled an impressive spell of 2/19 in four overs, Mohammed Shami proved expensive, returning wicketless while conceding 39 runs in his four-over spell.

Chopra said that the Indian pacers had only been relying on yorkers and slower deliveries for a large part of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"I was slightly disappointed with the way the Indian fast bowling started. Something is happening which we don't know about but for the first three-odd overs, it seemed we were not playing Namibia but South Africa or Australia," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

"Bumrah bowls only yorkers or slower ones with the new ball these days. The same can be said about Mohammed Shami. Everyone is bowling yorkers - why, I don't know. They are not bowling bouncers, only yorkers or slower ones."

Chopra further said the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made an instant impact in the game after a relatively shaky start by the Indian bowling attack.

"Bumrah did take a wicket but when spin came, they got them in a stranglehold. The match turned totally in our favor when Jadeja and Ashwin came together because Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were Ravis (suns) which shone at night," said Chopra.

"Both took three wickets and gave blows to the opposing team at regular intervals. Both were economical as well and the captain was tension free. Namibia were pushed back there, although eventually, they did play the 20 overs."

