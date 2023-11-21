close_game
Afghanistan to tour India for three-match T20I series starting from January 11

Afghanistan to tour India for three-match T20I series starting from January 11

ANI | , Kabul
Nov 21, 2023 08:40 PM IST

This series marks the first time these nations will engage in a multi-match white-ball series.

Afghanistan men's cricket team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in January, announced the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday. The series will start on January 11 and will go on till January 17.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran changes his shoes during the match (REUTERS)
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran changes his shoes during the match (REUTERS)

"Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms that the Afghanistan National Cricket Team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in early January 2024. The three T20I matches are scheduled for the 11th, 14th & 17th of January," said a statement from ACB.

The first of the three-match T20I series is scheduled for January 11 in Mohali, followed by the second and third matches on January 14 and 17 in Indore and Bengaluru, respectively.

While Afghanistan and India have crossed paths in various Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and ICC events, this series marks the first time these nations will engage in a multi-match white-ball series. Both sides have met in five T20I matches so far, with India winning all of them.

Afghanistan recently visited India for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where they secured the 6th position on the points table after registering memorable victories against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

