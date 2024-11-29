Canberra [Australia], : As India gears up for their pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar shared his insights during a press conference, reflecting on the team's preparation. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar praises Harshit, anticipates Rohit, Gill's return for second Test

The fast bowler cleaned up Travis Head in the first innings, which is considered one of the best deliveries in the Test

Before the second Test, India will take on the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Saturday, providing them with a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and gain match practice.

Nayar was particularly enthusiastic about Harshit Rana's journey and performance.

"As far as Harshit goes, everyone in the dressing room was happy. It has been a journey. Two years ago, he was almost making it to the Delhi team. He was not sure if he would play U23 cricket. To now donning Indian colours and doing what he did at Perth, it is so heartening," Nayar said.

He added, "When I first talked to him, he had a lot of belief and talent. He has put in a lot of hard work. He has worked hard on his fitness even before he was coming here, played Ranji. He has worked hard to be where he is."

Nayar also discussed the positive impact of having top players Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill returning for the second Test.

"It is always good to be in a position where you have got two top players coming back in action. It gives players confidence," he stated.

Rohit had been away with his family while Gill was recovering from a thumb injury.

Looking ahead, Nayar mentioned the anticipated return of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"I think Gauti bhai should be here soon. He should be in Adelaide as soon as we reach there," he noted.

Gambhir had temporarily left the team due to personal reasons.

The pink-ball Test in Adelaide is scheduled to begin on December 6, and the team is focused on putting their best foot forward in this pivotal encounter.

The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion.

