Australia captain Meg Lanning wants to see cricket at Olympics

Australia's Meg Lanning(AP)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:38 PM IST
PTI |

Australia women's team captain Meg Lanning is hoping that cricket's appearance at the upcoming Commonwealth Games could go a long way in helping the sport enter the Olympics.

The Australian men's team had claimed a silver when cricket was included at the quadrennial event more than two decades ago.

"Cricket in the Olympics would be amazing. Especially for the game as well, to reach a new audience," Lanning told BBC Sport.

"It would allow different people to see that game would really help the growth of it in other countries around the world, and particularly for women."

Paris will host the next edition of the Olympics in 2024, followed by Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.

Lanning feels the sport will be included someday in the future.

"I'm not really sure what it takes to get it into the Olympics, but from the perspective of players, it would be amazing," Lanning added.

"It's something I'd love to do but I think if it was going to happen, it will probably be once I've finished up playing."

This time eight countries will battle it out in a 10-day women's T20 tournament at Edgbaston, and Lanning will try to help her side win the gold.

"We're looking at it as a very unique opportunity. We want to win that gold medal," Lanning said.

"Our group is really excited about it. It's a new challenge, and I think it comes at a really good time for our team."

Lanning had led Australia to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title in New Zealand.

Topics
meg lanning olympics
Thursday, July 14, 2022
