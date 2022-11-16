Home / Cricket / Australia tour of India: Delhi likely to host Test after 5 years; Dharamsala, Ahmedabad also in fray - Report

Australia tour of India: Delhi likely to host Test after 5 years; Dharamsala, Ahmedabad also in fray - Report

cricket
Published on Nov 16, 2022 08:59 PM IST

Delhi will be hosting a Test match after more than five years when Pat Cummins' Australia travel to India for the high-profile Border-Gavaskar four-match series in February-March next year. Three other centres which are strongly tipped to host the remaining Tests are Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Chennai.

India's Virat Kohli, center, trains ahead of a match between India and Australia(AP)
India's Virat Kohli, center, trains ahead of a match between India and Australia(AP)
PTI | , New Delhi

Delhi will be hosting a Test match after more than five years when Pat Cummins' Australia travel to India for the high-profile Border-Gavaskar four-match series in February-March next year. Three other centres which are strongly tipped to host the remaining Tests are Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Chennai.

The series will be very important as it will be the last four games for India in the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. In fact, in order to qualify for the summit clash, India might have to beat Australia 4-0, which could be a Herculean task for Rohit Sharma's men.

The series is traditionally a four-Test affair, but will be contested across five matches during the next ICC Future Tours & Programme (FTP), starting 2024.

As per the BCCI's rotation formula, Delhi, which has missed out during the two years of COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to get one of the Test matches. The city last hosted a Test against Sri Lanka in December, 2017.

"Delhi is likely to host the second of the four Test matches as of now. The dates will be out as and when the Tours and Fixtures committee hold its meeting. Dharamsala, which hosted its first and only Test almost six years back, against Australia in March, 2017, will probably host the third Test," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It is understood that Australia, in all likelihood, will start the series in Chennai or Hyderabad, as Bengaluru had hosted a Test match against Sri Lanka earlier this year. That was a day/night Test.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to host the series finale. A decision is yet to taken on which of the four Tests will be a day/night affair. The BCCI has so far hosted three pink-ball Tests -- the inaugural one in the country against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, one against England at Motera and the last one was against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Post the COVID-19-induced break, the BCCI has hosted eight Test matches with four against England in 2021 (Chennai and Ahmedabad ), two against New Zealand (Kanpur and Mumbai) and two against Sri Lanka (Chandigarh and Bengaluru).

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out