Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Cummins ruled out, Smith to lead Australia

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the 2nd AUS vs ENG Test from the Adelaide Oval. The stage is set for yet another pink-ball Test under the lights with the hosts leading 1-0.

In the first Test at The Gabba, Joe Root's England were blown away by Pat Cummins's Australia as they ended up cruising to a nine-wicket win. However, Australia received a big setback as Cummins was ruled out of the second Test on the morning of Day 1 after coming in close contact with a COVID positive case. Steve Smith will lead Australia, while Michael Neser makes his debut.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England: To be announced