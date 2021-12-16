Home / Cricket / Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Cummins ruled out, Smith to lead Australia
cricket

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Cummins ruled out, Smith to lead Australia

  • Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Australia receive a setback before the first ball is bowled in the 2nd Test, as they lose skipper Pat Cummins due to a close COVID contact. Follow AUS vs ENG live score, updates and scorecard.
Australia's Pat Cummins gestures after taking five wickets during day one of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Australia's Pat Cummins gestures after taking five wickets during day one of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the 2nd AUS vs ENG Test from the Adelaide Oval. The stage is set for yet another pink-ball Test under the lights with the hosts leading 1-0. 

In the first Test at The Gabba, Joe Root's England were blown away by Pat Cummins's Australia as they ended up cruising to a nine-wicket win. However, Australia received a big setback as Cummins was ruled out of the second Test on the morning of Day 1 after coming in close contact with a COVID positive case. Steve Smith will lead Australia, while Michael Neser makes his debut.

 

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England: To be announced

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes australia cricket team england cricket team + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out