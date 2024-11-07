Back home, Lad gets going again

Siddhesh Lad’s social media profile reads professional cricketer and broadcaster. Calling IPL matches with the mic in hand – his first two scoring shot on IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (2019) were a six and a four - was among the many things Lad tried when he was doing ‘nothing for two years’. Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad. (PTI)

“I didn’t feel I would be able to play first-class cricket again,” Lad told reporters after scoring his ninth hundred and first on Mumbai return. When Mumbai declared on 602/4 in their first innings against Odisha on Thursday at Mumbai Cricket Association’s BKC ground, Lad was unbeaten on 169 (337b, 17x4) - his highest first-class score.

At 32, Lad, a gritty middle-order batter may not be aiming for the sky. But four years back, he was; having climbed up the ladder and played for India A against England and Sri Lanka. A poor season later, Lad wasn’t a Mumbai playing eleven regular any longer. In quest of getting more game time, he quit Mumbai for Goa.

Like Sarfaraz Khan, more recently, and many before him, Lad missed the professionalism of the Mumbai cricket set up and yearned to return. But it took him some time to convince himself that he could do it all over again and win the right to play for defending Ranji champions Mumbai again.

“I was 30. I didn’t have the motivation. I had also underwent a sports hernia operation which kept me out of the game. A lot of our star players too were in the side as they were out of the Indian team,” he said. “But the team management told me if I could work on my skills and fitness I could make it back.”

A customised fitness program from head coach Omkar Salvi, a rigorous pre-season camp in Alur and motivation from father Dinesh, Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach, eventually helped Lad, a former Mumbai captain, make it back. Lad only has one IPL appearance. But his quest to make it back to the first-class cricket grind is a fitting addition to the collection of endearing stories about those who refuse to give up.

“I am just trying to enjoy my cricket which is how I approached things when I started out. I will try and help Mumbai win another Ranji title. That’s when I will be satisfied. I can tell my kids, I won a few Ranji titles for Mumbai,” he said.

Shreyas completes double hundred

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer raced to his highest first-class score 233 (228b, 24x6, 9x6) plundering boundaries against a weak Odisha bowling attack who had tried as many 8 bowlers across 123.5 overs.

After declaring, Mumbai bowlers led by Shams Mulani 17-3-52-2 and off-spinner Himanshu Singh 11-3-22-2 pushed Odisha further back in the match. The visitors were 146/5, still 456 first innings runs behind. Mumbai, fourth on the points table, are eyeing an innings victory to secure the bonus point.