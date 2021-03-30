Taskin Ahmed takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Martin Guptill- WATCH

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed produced a moment of brilliance in the field on Tuesday when he took a stellar one-handed catch at short fine-leg to send New Zealand's Martin Guptill packing during the second T20I between the two sides at McLean Park in Napier.

The moment of brilliance arrived in the sixth over of New Zealand's innings. Guptill, who was batting on 21 at the time, was facing Saifuddin. The Bangladesh pacer pitched it on length, prompting Guptill to flick it towards the fine-leg boundary. Taskin, stationed inside the circle, leaped to his left, sticking his left hand out, to complete a sensational catch. The ball flew off Guptill's bat and Taskin did a fantastic job in clinging on to the ball with his non-bowling arm.

What a catch!



A one-handed worldie from big man Taskin Ahmed.



Catch it live, only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/fclYo4TNys — 𝑺𝒚𝒆𝒅 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒊 🏏 (@SamiDoesCricket) March 30, 2021

The fielder and the entire team erupted in joy and the catch has already become a strong contender for the 'catch of the year' award.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field. In a rain-hit match, New Zealand posted 173/5 in 17.5 overs. None of the Kiwis top-order batsmen could manage to capitalize on their starts and it was Glenn Phillips's 31-ball 58 that propelled the hosts to a challenging total.

The DLS method came into play and Bangladesh's target was revised to 171 in 16 overs. Liton Das fell for 6 when the team score was 13. Soumya Sarkar (51) and Mohammad Naim (38) then stitched an 81-run stand for the second wicket to keep the visitors in the game.

However, the two fell in a span of two overs and that dented Bangladesh's chances. Eventually, the Asian team fell short by 28 runs, as they could only manage to get to 142/7. Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, and Adam Milne picked up two wickets each.