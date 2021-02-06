IND USA
BBL Final: James Vince takes Sydney Sixers past 50 after Philippe run out against Perth Scorchers
BBL final: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live score(Twitter)
BBL final: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live score
cricket

BBL Final: James Vince takes Sydney Sixers past 50 after Philippe run out against Perth Scorchers

Big Bash League final live score: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live updates, BBL 2021 final in Sydney.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Big Bash League final live: Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers are taking on each other in the BBL 2021 final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Follow live score and updates of BBL final match between Scorchers and Sixers here.


Bowling change: Right-arm medium pacer Aaron Hardie into the attack

Over 6: Good start by Fawad Ahmed, only six runs - all singles - from his first over. 50 up for Sixers. They are 50/1

Bowling change: Leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed comes into the attack.

Over 5: James Vince is looking great. He hit a four and six in Behrendorrf's third over 13 runs from it. Sixers 44/1 after 5 overs.

Over 4: What an eventful over that was from Andre Tyes. There was a boundary, a run out and play and a miss and what not. Sixers 31/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Daniel Hughes, left-handed bat, comes to the crease

RUN OUT: Comedy of errors there. Philippe and Vince ended up on the same end but why didn't Philippe try to get back to the crease? The Scorchers won't mind at all. They have got their first breakthrough. Sixers: 28/1

Bowling change: Right-arm seamer Andrew Tye has replaced Jhye Richardson.

Over 3: Philippe showed exactly why he is regarded as a dangerous ball-striker. He picked the slower one and hit it for the first six of the BBL final but Behrendorff did not fare badly in the over. Sixers 22/0

Over 2: A productive over for the Sixers. James Vince hits two boundaries off Jhye Richardson to get Sixers off to a good start. 10 runs from the over. Sixers 12/0

Over 1: Brilliant first over by Jason Beherendorff, only two runs from it. He gave nothing away to Philippe and Vince. Sixers: 2/0

Players and umpires take the knee before the first ball of the BBL final between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers.

Here we go: Jason Behrendorff has the new ball in hand. He will be up against the very talented Josh Philippe.

Players out in the middle: The Sixers openers have made their way out into the centre. We are minutes away from the first ball.

Update: Perth Scorchers players will be wearing black armbands in memory of Sam Gannon. Gannon will forever be remembered for his immense contribution to cricket, most notably in his home state of Western Australia, where he served in many roles including as a player, administrator, and philanthropist.

Sydney Sixers X-factor subs: Lloyd Pope, Jake Ball

Perth Scorchers X-factor subs: Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis(w), Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird

Toss: The Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner has won the toss and opted to field first against Sydney Sixers.

