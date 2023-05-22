BCCI announces Adidas as India's new kit sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its partnership with sportswear giant Adidas as a kit sponsor. BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the announcement on his Twitter handle and fans could be seeing the Indian team in a new limited overs jersey the next time they take the field. The players are currently spread across their respective franchises in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) after which they will be seen in whites facing Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship final. Killer had taken over the kit sponsorship from MPL(Getty Images)

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," tweeted Jay Shah.

While Shah did not reveal any further details, it was earlier learnt that Adidas will replace Killer on a five-year deal. “The fine print of the contract is being worked out. But the valuation is set to go up,” a BCCI official said.

Killer, a lesser-known apparel brand, took over the kit sponsorship from MPL that wanted to end its contract that was to run till 2023 end. MPL was paying the Indian board ?65 lakh per match and ?9 crore as royalty for a three-year deal. Primarily jeans-makers, Killer’s deal with BCCI is for five months, which market experts call a win-win situation for the brand.

“Imagine, they get to leverage from Virat Kohli, who is a Puma athlete, and Rohit Sharma, an Adidas athlete, with this association,” a leading industry executive said. “No wonder, Killer are happy to stretch their deal through April-May, which are basically IPL months, where the Indian team will not even be on the park.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON