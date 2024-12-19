BCCI, PCB agree on hybrid model for Champions Trophy

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday approved the hybrid model for next year’s Champions Trophy, ending a month-long deadlock over the venue for the competition. This means that hosts and defending champions Pakistan will play India at a yet-to-be-decided neutral venue. India will play next year’s Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground. (AFP)

“India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC board confirmed,” said a statement released by the global body.

The Champions Trophy will feature eight teams -- Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa -- divided in two groups of four followed by semi-finals and a final.

India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the event due to security concerns. PCB had earlier declined to play the Champions trophy as per the hybrid model, but backed down after settling on neutral venues for both sides in ICC tournaments.

The hybrid model will also extend to next year’s women’s World Cup to be hosted in India and the men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be organised jointly by India and Sri Lanka. In both competitions, the hybrid model will also apply to knockout games as well.

Pakistan will also host the 2028 women’s T20 World Cup, the first tournament of the next events cycle, and it remains to be seen whether the hybrid model will extend to that competition as well.

The last edition of Champions Trophy was held in 2017 which Pakistan won after beating India in the final.

The current arrangement means that one semi-final and final of the Champions trophy will also have to move to neutral venues -- possibly UAE or Sri Lanka -- if India qualifies. Pakistan, it is learned, has kept itself open for both the alternate venues although UAE is understood to be the frontrunner.

PCB, which will retain full hosting rights for the event, has to propose a venue within 24 hours of the resolution being passed. It will then be approved by the ICC before the final schedule is announced.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram described the decision as “the best solution” but a loss for his country’s young cricket fans.

“Like millions of Pakistan fans I would have wanted the whole tournament to be played in Pakistan, and India touring our country,” Akram told AFP. “But if this is the solution then it’s the best one.”

“It’s not a win for any country but I am saddened that this is a loss for millions of Gen Z Pakistani fans who wanted to see (Virat) Kohli, Rohit (Sharma), (Rishabh) Pant, (Jasprit) Bumrah playing in their country.”

As far as the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup is concerned, hosts BCCI had asked the PCB to make an exception and let their team travel to India. Women’s ICC events are staged with a smaller budget and a hybrid model may prove expensive. However, Thursday’s resolution makes it clear that India-Pak encounters will be held outside the country.

In backchannel talks, the biggest concession the BCCI is known to have made is to agree for the Indian team to travel to Colombo for the India-Pakistan encounter in the 2026 T20 World Cup. With broadcasters Star shelling out a huge $750 million sum per ICC event in the current cycle, it is a far from ideal scenario for the best-selling contest, but a move that has eventually played its role in PCB officially coming on board with the hybrid formula.

Pakistan hosted last year’s Asia Cup on a hybrid model with India’s matches and the final being held in Sri Lanka. They, however, travelled to India for the ODI World Cup later that year. India last toured Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup while the Asian giants last played a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13, in India.

The decision was on expected lines after ICC sat on the contentious matter during the previous set-up led by Greg Barclay. The breakthrough marks the first major decision of Jay Shah’s tenure who took charge on December 1.

ENDS