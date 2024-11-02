Patna [India], : The Bihar cricket team will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh in their fourth Ranji Trophy match of the ongoing season from November 6 in the Elite Group C here at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. Bihar Cricket Team prepares for redemption against Madhya Pradesh

Coming on the back of a defeat, the Bihar Cricket team will look to turn the tide in their favour at home. Bowlers have delivered for Bihar in the ongoing season and batters will need to step up in the coming matches.

In their last game against Karnataka, Sharman Nigrodh, Sakibul Gani and Babul Kumar starred with the bat. It is for all other batters to step up their game as Bihar gears up to face Madhya Pradesh.

"Sakibul Gani's recent century was a commendable feat, and we expect the entire team to rise to the occasion. The Bihar Cricket Association is committed to supporting the team and enhancing the cricketing culture in the state," Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari said, according to a release.

In the last match, Bihar batter Sakibul Gani slammed a gutsy ton against Karnataka in Patna. The 25-year-old cricketer hit 130 runs in 194 balls in the 2nd innings of Bihar's third Ranji Trophy match this season.

It was Gani's fifth ton in the Ranji Trophy. However, the century was enough for Bihar as the side lost the match by 8 wickets. Bihar were trailing in the 2nd innings when Sakibul Gani stitched a 130-run stand with Babul Kumar to revive some hopes.

Bihar in the 2nd innings took the lead but eventually collapsed with Gani holding the other end. Karnataka needed 69 runs to win, which the side chased down in 10.2 overs.

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna is hosting three Ranji Trophy matches this season in October, November and January 2025 respectively. The Bihar cricket team is currently featuring in the Elite Group C of the Ranji Trophy.

