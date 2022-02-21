'Blatant position abuse. Time for BCCI president to dive in': Furious Shastri hits out at reporter for threatening Saha

Former India head coach on Sunday lashed out at the reporter for threatening veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha for an interview and called for an intervention from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha tweeted on Saturday night with screenshots of messages sent by a journalist who forced him for an interview before threatening him.

Reacting to the tweet, Shastri hit out at the journalist for his misusing his position and feels that Ganguly should look into the matter as it has been happening with other players as well.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Wriddhiman Saha's explosive comments after Test squad axe

“Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that's happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS,” he tweeted.

Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that's happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS https://t.co/gaRyfYVCrs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 20, 2022

Earlier on the same evening, Saha was dropped from the Indian Test squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka which will begin in March as the selectors picked Rishabh Pant as the primary wicktkeeping option as KS Bharat as a back-up.

When asked about the reason behind Saha being dropped, who scored a valiant 61 in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand in his last Test appearance, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharam did not reveal the reason.

“Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you. But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into,” said Chetan during the virtual press conference.