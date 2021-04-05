IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni rolls back the years CSK nets, smacks sixes all over the park

Mahendra Singh Dhoni went all guns blazing in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) nets on Monday, just days before the start of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season.

CSK skipper Dhoni, fondly known as "Thala" among CSK fans and supporters, looked in great shape as he smacked sixes one after another.

The three-time champions shared a video on their Instagram handle, wherein Dhoni was seen tonking bowlers for sixes all around the park. The video that was captioned with a peppy Tamil track, "“Thala Paraak fully loaded! #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” began with a slow-mo of the skipper walking towards the nets. Then, there was a quick compilation of his big hits, with each not lasting more than a second.

The second half of the was when vintage Dhoni could be seen. He displayed a wide range of strokes, from lofted shots to muscled drives.

WACTH| DHONI FINISHES IT OFF IN STYLE IN CSK NETS

-Time for Redemption-

Both MS Dhoni and CSK had a torrid IPL 2020 in the UAE. While 39-year-old Dhoni-- who has scored 4632 runs in 204 IPL career matches--scored a meager 200 runs in 14 matches last year.

Moreover, the Chennai outfit failed to make the playoffs for the first time in their history. The side finished second-last in the points table after the group stage, with 12 points from 14 matches.

At the IPL 2021 auction, they made some good purchases in spinning all-rounders in Moeen Ali and K. Gowtham. They also bought experienced batsmen in Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test batting mainstay, Robin Uthappa.

The side will also see the return of Suresh Raina, who missed the 2020 season due to personal reasons, Ambati Rayudu, and India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

They have experience in every department and with the side coming on the back of their worst-ever season in the history of IPL, they have got a lot of work on their hands.

CSK begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.