Home / Cricket / Chris Gayle makes a three-word statement on retirement plans
cricket

Chris Gayle makes a three-word statement on retirement plans

  • Chris Gayle on Thursday has seemingly made a statement on his retirement plans.
Chris Gayle.(REUTERS)
Chris Gayle.(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

West Indies batter Chris Gayle on Thursday has seemingly made a statement on his retirement plans, merely days after he received a reception from his fellow international teammates after West Indies' last game in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Upon his dismissal in the side's final game of the tournament against Australia, Gayle received a rousing reception from his teammates and the fans at the stadium, and the left-handed batter acknowledged the standing ovation with a raised bat.

However, on Thursday, Gayle said that he is not going anywhere.

Gayle, famously known as the ‘Universe Boss’, hasn't formally announced his retirement yet, and continues to play for the West Indies in the limited-overs format. He last represented the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Following the game against Australia, Gayle had insisted that he would “love to play" another T20 World Cup.

"I'd love to play one more World Cup. But I don't think they will allow me. It's been a phenomenal career. I didn't announce any retirement but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much.' Let's see," Gayle had said.

The left-handed Windies batter is the highest run-getter in the history of T20s, having scored 14,321 runs in 453 matches so far.

Earlier, Gayle's Windies teammate Dwayne Bravo had confirmed his retirement after the 2021 T20 World Cup for the West Indies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chris gayle
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out