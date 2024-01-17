Cook Islands Women vs Fiji Women Live Score: Match 4 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 07:30 AM

Cook Islands Women vs Fiji Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jan 2024 at 07:30 AM

Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 1, Auckland



Cook Islands Women squad -

Esther Williams, Mummy Elikana, Angite Ruarau, Loane ...Read More Evangelean, Maya Piakura, Tailor Maika, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora, Sofia Samuels, Sonnia Vaia, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora

Fiji Women squad -

Ana Gonerara, Ateca Kainoco, Lagakali Lomani, Mele Waqanisau, Silivia Kijiana, Sulia Vuni, Melaia Biu, Ilisapeci Waqavakatoga, Maeavhanisi Erasito, Marica Ratuki, Akosita Poulter, Cilia Lewatu, Karalaini Vakuruivalu, Mereani Rodan

