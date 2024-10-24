Cricket–Pakistan spin duo leave England reeling at 110-5

Menu Explore
Reuters |
Oct 24, 2024 12:53 PM IST

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan -Pakistan spin duo Sajid Khan and Noman Ali combined to blow away the top half of England's batting lineup in one session and reduce the tourists to 110-5 on the opening day of the deciding third test on Thursday.

Ben Duckett gave England a decent start but captain Ben Stokes, batting on six, was left to rue his decision to bat first on a turning track. Jamie Smith was batting on five at the break with England facing a massive job to rebuild the innings.

The three-test series is level at 1-1.

Pakistan attacked with spin from both ends with Sajid and Noman, who shared all 20 England wickets in the previous test in Multan, bowling in tandem.

Left-arm spinner Noman drew first blood when he tempted Zak Crawley with a flighted delivery, the opener trying for a drive but edging it to Saim Ayub at gully.

England vice captain Ollie Pope fell to Sajid for the third time in three innings after fluffing a sweep shot.

The off-spinner then delivered a body blow when he trapped Joe Root, currently the top-ranked test batter, lbw for five with a sharply turning ball.

Duckett hit a six off Sajid en route to his fifty and got a reprieve when Noman spilled a return catch. The spinner got his man though, dismissing Duckett lbw in the same over with a delivery that kept low.

Sajid's trademark thigh-slap celebration was on display again when he bowled Harry Brook , who looked ill at ease against the turning ball.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
