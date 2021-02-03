IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
cricket

'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'

As captain, de Kock hasn't been in good form, scoring just 15 and 2 in the two innings as they suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first Test against Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Rawalpindi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:20 PM IST

South Africa coach Mark Boucher on Wednesday said Quinton de Kock will be released from the burden of Test captaincy after the Pakistan tour but there is still time to make that call following Australia's "disappointing and disruptive" decision to postpone their tour of South Africa.

Following the completion of the Pakistan series, South Africa doesn't have any Test cricket coming up in the next nine months after Australia on Tuesday decided to postpone their tour citing "unacceptable health and safety risk" in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

"When we get back after this tour, we've got a bit of time before our next Test series so we can sit down and make a good, solid call on who can take over from him and release him from that burden and try and get the best out of him," Boucher said on the eve of the final Test here.

De Kock, who was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer, hasn't been in good form, scoring just 15 and 2 in the two innings as they suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first Test against Pakistan.

"It's been tough on Quinny. If you're not scoring runs it gets highlighted, especially if you're a captain," Boucher was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "We're not that harsh on Quinny in this environment. We know that he's a quality player and there's a good innings around the corner for him. He has been given the extra burden of being captain and that can be tough and something he's not used to."

Australia have received a lot of flak for postponing their tour with former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen questioning their decision. Cricket South Africa (CSA) too had slammed their Australian counterparts for postponing the Test tour, saying it is "extremely" disappointing and will lead to "serious financial loss".

Boucher said "it's no different for the players." "I know there was a lot of planning going into the Australian tour back home. We haven't really been a part of that, but it seems a lot of goalposts were being moved for that particular tour, for Australia," Boucher said.

"For example, the one positive that came out of the bubble against Sri Lanka was the hotel that we stayed at (Irene County Club). We thought it was a great hotel for us as South Africans. It suits our needs and the cultural way that we are, being outdoors. And we even surrendered that to Australia. There's probably a feeling that we were laying down the red carpet for Australia, which is frustrating at times. After all of that, it's very disappointing and disruptive to our plans going forward."

South Africa are also scheduled to play three T20Is beginning February 11 against Pakistan and they had already planned to send their Test players after the second Test, keeping in mind the quarantine rules ahead of the Australia series.

A second-string South Africa squad also arrived in Pakistan for the T20 series but South Africa will continue with their original plan of sending few Test players and support staff home.

"Myself, (bowling coach) Charl Langeveldt and (media manager) Sipokazi Sokanyile will be staying over and looking after the T20 squad. It's not ideal," Boucher said. "There's been a lot of planning that's gone into the two tours, and going back and quarantining for Australia. So the planning was all there. We were told at a very late moment that this wasn't going to happen. It's difficult for us to suddenly turn around when there's a T20 series around the corner."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nita ambani quinton de kock south africa captain quinton de kock quinton de kock mark boucher cricket south africa
app
Close
Ajinkya Rahane will be back acting as Virat Kohli's deputy. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane will be back acting as Virat Kohli's deputy. (Getty Images)
cricket

After Australia high, Ajinkya Rahane readies to slip into Virat Kohli's shadow

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:27 PM IST
India vs England: Rahane, who led India to their greatest overseas Test series victory in Australia recently, added that there is no room for complacency against a quality side like England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Absolute class act': Kyle Mills compares India batsman to NZ great Martin Crowe

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: Mills feels the batsman is a visual treat to the eyes, a trait similar with New Zealand great Martin Crowe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jonathan Trott said it is important to get ahead of the opposition early in the Test. (ECB Media)
Jonathan Trott said it is important to get ahead of the opposition early in the Test. (ECB Media)
cricket

Trying to play catch-up always tough in India: Jonathan Trott

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • England batting coach says having firm plans in place against India's spin as well as pace will be crucial to do well in the four-Test series starting on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
cricket

'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'

PTI, Rawalpindi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:20 PM IST
As captain, de Kock hasn't been in good form, scoring just 15 and 2 in the two innings as they suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first Test against Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
cricket

Fit-again Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests

Reuters, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • The ECB said the 23-year-old had practiced with the full squad over the past two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli will be eager to start fresh against England. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli will be eager to start fresh against England. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He'll be desperate to make his point': Knight expects Kohli to return stronger

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Former England batsman Nick Knight is confident that Virat Kohli will be highly motivated to set the record straight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: England's Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: England's Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
cricket

'I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys': Jonathan Trott

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:19 PM IST
During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Trott said that decision making comes naturally to England’s Test captain Joe Root.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Twitter)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Twitter)
cricket

Nasser Hussain points out the area ‘England could exploit’ in first Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Hussain opined that captain Root and coach Chris Silverwood have together made the English Test side ‘much better’ in foreign conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
cricket

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakib al Hasan batting on the first day of the first Test against West Indies(ICC/Twitter)
Shakib al Hasan batting on the first day of the first Test against West Indies(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up three wickets, conceding 58 runs, to pose a strong challenge to the hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
cricket

CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Cricket Australia announced their decision to postpone the trip to South Africa, citing "unacceptable health and safety risk" in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Joe Root. (Getty Images)
File image of Joe Root. (Getty Images)
cricket

I would love to be part of England's T20 World Cup squad: Root

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Root has not given up on his T20 ambitions, months after being ignored for a series against Australia at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP