Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan to join India A for red ball series in South Africa
Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan to join India A for red ball series in South Africa

Deepak and Ishan are currently in Kolkata for the third T20I against New Zealand.
India's Deepak Chahar celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the 2nd T20 International Match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI)
India's Deepak Chahar celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the 2nd T20 International Match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 04:09 PM IST
PTI |

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and young batter Ishan Kishan are going to South Africa with India A team for the three red ball four-day Test matches.

Deepak and Ishan are currently in Kolkata for the third T20I against New Zealand.

"Yes, Deepak and Ishan have been drafted to the squad. They will finish the match in Kolkata and link up with the A team before they leave for South Africa," a senior BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI.

It is understood that Ishan is being sent because Chetan Sharma led committee by mistake had kept only one wicketkeeper for 'A' tour in Railways' Upendra Yadav.

"They needed a second keeper and who better than Ishan who probably now would be first keeper and rightly so," another official said.

Deepak hadn't played a lot of red ball cricket but with his ability to swing the ball, selectors want to keep him busy.

Gujarat top-order batter Priyank Panchal will lead the India A squad for the tour of South Africa beginning from November 23.

The tour comprises three four-day matches to be be played in Bloemfontein.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Story Saved
