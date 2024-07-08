England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: 1st Youth Test (Day 1) of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024 to start at 03:00 PM
England Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth Test of Sri Lanka Under-19 tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 08 Jul 2024 at 03:00 PM
Venue : Sir Paul Getty's Ground, Wormsley
England Under-19 squad -
Charlie Allison, Freddie McCann, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Theo Wylie, Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Haydon Mustard, Thomas Rew, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, Harry Moore, Noah Cornwell, Raphael Weatherall, Tazeem Ali
Sri Lanka Under-19 squad -
Deneth Peiris, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Pulindu Perera, Rashmika Perera, Sadew Samarasinghe, Thisara Ekanayake, Vimath Dinsara, Dinura Kalupahana, Gayana Weerasinghe, Geethika De Silva, Mahith Perera, Newton Ranjithkumar, Sheshan Marasinghe, Vihas Thewmika, Yohan Fernando, Gaviru Senhas, Hiran Jayasundara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dumindu Sewmina, Hivin Kenula, Manuja Chanthuka, Nathan Caldera, Praveen Maneesha, Thulakshana Pathum, Yenula Dewthusa, Yuri Koththigoda...Read More
