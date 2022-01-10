'Experience is priceless for us': Virat Kohli dismisses Pujara-Rahane oust, says 'transitions happen naturally'

There have been questions marks over the place of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the team composition but skipper Virat Kohli feels the transition will happen "naturally" rather than forcing the senior pair out. The underfire batting duo of Pujara and Rahane hit attacking half-centuries in the second Test to give India a bit of breathing space in the second innings.

Lowly scores in recent times is not a testament to their batting prowess and Kohli underlined the "priceless" experience which they bring in the side. Pujara started the series with a duck & 16 in Centurion but showed why 'form is temporary but class is permanent' in Johannesburg, notching up 53 in the second innings.

Known for his textbook batting technique and grit, Pujara put up a 111-run stand with Rahane to help India set a 240-run target for the Proteas.

Rahane also redeemed himself with a 58 at Johannesburg. He was also impressive during his stay at the crease during the Test series opener in Centurion where he scored 48. He followed it up with a fifty in Johannesburg to put himself ahead of Hanuma Vihari in the mix.

"I can't pinpoint when we'll have a transition in the team. The way Pujara and Rahane batted in the last Test – that experience is priceless for us... I feel transitions do happen but they happen naturally, you can't force them," said Kohli in a virtual press conference ahead of the series decider at Cape Town.

Eyeing maiden series win on the South African soil, India kicked off the South Africa tour on a perfect note, crushing the hosts by 113 runs at Centurion. However, the Proteas won the second game to leave the three-match series level at 1-1.

While India will be boosted by the return of Kohli in the starting eleven, they will miss the services of Mohammed Siraj, who has been ruled out of the Test after he suffered a hamstring injury in Johannesburg.

"Siraj is obviously recovering from the (hamstring) niggle he had in the last game and at present, I don't think he is match-ready to take the field in the third Test," Kohli added.

Kohli, who had missed the previous Test with an upper back spasm, also talked about his truancy due to injury. He was also spotted without any visible discomfort in the nets, lunging forward to play the drives. The 33-year-old Kohli will be also looking for big scores, having scored his last international ton back in 2019.

" When you miss a Test you almost feel guilty and think 'how could I get injured'. It can happen when you play for so long. At times It can ge taken for granted that this player will play every game. But such sudden injuries remind you to treat yourself as a human," Kohli further said.