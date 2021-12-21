Fan asks Wasim Jaffer if there is anything he would like to teach Chris Gayle, former India batter gives epic reply

Wasim Jaffer is the undisputed king of social media these days. His witty and funny tweets on almost everything happening in the world of cricket has got everyone talking. In terms of popularity, Jaffer has overtaken his former opening partner Virender Sehwag in terms of sassy posts on Twitter, something that has not gone unnoticed from the Indian fans.

In a recent live online chat with Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder and CEO of cricket digital collectibles platform Rario, that Jaffer participated in, the cricketer opened up about his online activities. When a fan asked about his experience of coaching West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League, Jaffer was at his witty best.

Also Read | 'He is truly world-class and has created problems for batters': Zaheer Khan's huge praise for 28-year-old India bowler

"There isn't much about T20 batting that I can teach him, he is a legendary player. I can only teach him about upping his social media game, but for that, I will have to show him Indian movies so that he can also create some funny memes," he said.

Always keeping up with the latest trends, Wasim Jaffer engaged in an insightful conversation on cricket. Among several things, the former India opener spoke about his fondness towards collecting cricket memorabilia.

"I have always loved collecting cricket memorabilia. Earlier it used to be autographs of my childhood heroes like Sachin Tendulkar, and later I liked collecting stumps from memorable matches. If I, as a cricketer, get such joy in collecting such mementoes, I can only imagine how thrilling it is for fans. So, I am sure cricket NFTs will soon become a household word," Jaffer told Wadhwa.

Jaffer further said: "I have always been a serious player on the field, and I am an introvert by nature as well. But social media has given me a chance to explore my fun side and hopefully make people laugh in the process."