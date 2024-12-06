Bengaluru [India], : For Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who will be returning to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for the second time after being picked in the Indian Premier League 2025 auction, feels, it is more than just a professional opportunity it is a heartfelt homecoming and a very special one. First-ever IPL outing at Chinnaswamy "special homecoming" for RCB stars Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar

Interestingly, both the players have worn the RCB jersey before but never shouldered the bowling responsibilities at the 'Chinnaswamy' in any of the past seasons of IPL. Both are eager to change this piece of history and aim to create new memories in Bengaluru's beloved cricketing fortress.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who began his IPL journey with RCB in 2009, is looking forward to don the RCB colours and shoulder bowling responsibilities for RCB for the first time since he started playing in the league and create unique experiences.

"Really happy to be part of RCB, it's where I started in 2009. I want to thank RCB management for considering me and a big shout out to the RCB fans for showing so much love. Looking forward to a great season," said Kumar as quoted by an RCB press release.

After his stint with RCB from 2009-10, Bhuvneshwar grew manifold as an IPL star, featuring for now defunct Pune Warriors India and Sunrisers Hyderabad , representing the latter for a decade from 2014 to 2024. He won IPL 2016 with the franchise and has taken 181 wickets in his IPL career in 176 matches. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in league's history. He is also SRH's leading wicket-taker with 157 scalps in 145 matches.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium which over the years has been more than just a cricket ground; it is the beating heart of Bengaluru a symbol of passion, pride, and unwavering support from fans who turn every match into a festival and brings that unreliable fearless spirit while the player takes guard at Chinnaswamy.

Echoing these sentiments, former RCB star Chris Gayle highlighted the magic of Chinnaswamy and reminiscenced the bond he created with fans. In a RCB Bold Diary video Gayle said, "The fans, the roar, the chants, it is fantastic, and I get goosebumps. The environment was always fantastic win or lose, we stayed together. It is one of the best venues I have played at."

For Hazlewood, his previous stint with RCB was during the pandemic, when matches were not played in Bengaluru. Despite this, he left a lasting impression, taking 23 wickets in 15 games at an economy of 8.26 across 2022 and 2023 seasons, including 20 scalps in 12 during his RCB debut.

Reflecting on his return, Hazlewood said, "Excited to be back at RCB this year. We have got the best fans in the competition; every game feels like a home game. So, I cannot wait. Big thanks to the management for getting me back onboard this year."

Playing at Chinnaswamy means navigating high-scoring games on a ground that challenges bowlers. Yet, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has thrived here too, taking 9 wickets in 9 games at a commendable economy of 8.25. Paired with Hazlewood's precision, Chennaswamy is up for a special treat.

Their return not only bolsters RCB's lineup but also rekindles the bond between the players and the city that adores them.

RCB squad ahead of IPL 2025:

-Batters: Virat Kohli , Rajat Patidar , Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara-Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma-Allrounders: Liam Livingstone , Krunal Pandya , Swapnil Singh , Romario Shepherd , Jacob Bethell , Mohit Rathee -Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh-Fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal , Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

