New Delhi [India], : Former India bowler Zaheer Khan is currently in talks with Lucknow Super Giants to become the franchise's new mentor, according to ESPNcricinfo. Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan likely to become LSG's new mentor: Report

As per the report, the Lucknow-based franchise is also keen to add the former India cricketer to their coaching setup. Apart from LSG, two other franchises are also keen to bring the 45-year-old on board.

Zaheer Khan was also the head of global development at Mumbai Indians , following which he was the director of cricket for the Mumbai-based franchise from 2018-2022.

After Gautam Gambhir left the role of mentor in the Lucknow-based franchise, the post was empty and nobody replaced him. In IPL 2024, Gambhir joined the Kolkata Knight Riders as the mentor and won their third IPL title.

Earlier there were reports that Zaheer Khan would become India's new bowling coach. However, it didn't happen and later former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel joined Gambhir's coaching staff and became the new bowling coach of the Men in Blue.

The report from ESPNcricinfo also stated that LSG are also looking forward to giving Zaheer a wider profile which will mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season.

Currently, Justin Langer is the head coach of the franchise who replaced Andy Flower for the role ahead of IPL 2024. In the previous season of the T20 League, LSG failed to make it into the playoffs.

Zaheer has picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue. He is considered one of the greatest left-arm pacers to have played the sport.

During his playing career, Zaheer represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He played 100 matches in the IPL and bagged 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59.

