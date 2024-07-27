Explore
Saturday, July 27, 2024
    Germany Women vs Jersey Women Live Score: Match 5 of Women's T20I Tri-Series in Germany, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 27, 2024 4:32 PM IST
    Match will start at 05:30 PM
    Germany Women vs Jersey Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Women's T20I Tri-Series in Germany, 2024. Match will start on 27 Jul 2024 at 05:30 PM
    Venue : Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

    Germany Women squad -
    Anne Bierwisch, Janet Ronalds, Wilhelmina Hornero-Garcia, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Rameesha Shahid, Sharanya Sadarangani, Shravya Kolcharam, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Ashwini Balaji, Asmita Kohli, Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford
    Jersey Women squad -
    Aimee Aikenhead, Charlie Miles, Lily Greig, Maria da Rocha, Trinity Smith, Analise Merritt, Chloe Greechan, Grace Wetherall, Mia Maguire, Effie Bowley, Erin Gouge, Florence Tanguy, Georgia Mallett    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Women's T20I Tri-Series in Germany, 2024

    Germany Women vs Jersey Women Match Details
    Match 5 of Women's T20I Tri-Series in Germany, 2024 between Germany Women and Jersey Women to be held at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

