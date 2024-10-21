New Delhi [India], : New Zealand batter Kane Williamson lauded the national men's and women's teams for producing landmark wins, against India, the team's first Test on the Indian soil after 36 years and against South Africa to secure the ICC Women's T20 World Cup title. "Great weekend of sport...": Williamson lauds New Zealand men's, women's teams for landmark wins

It was a super Sunday for New Zealand sports fans and players alike contributions from Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke shined in their eight-wicket win over India at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswammy Stadium, their first on Indian soil since 1988. Also on the other hand, White Ferns veteran Suzie Bates, skipper Sophie Devine and pacer Lea Tahuhu got their crowning moment after NZ beat South Africa in the T20 WC finals by 32 runs.

Kane, who missed the first of three matches against India due to a groin injury, took to Instagram and wrote, "Criiiiickeeeet Congratulations @white_ferns, world champions! And the brothers in Bengaluru, epic! Great weekend of sport."

In the mens' Test, fine spells from Henry and O'Rourke skittled out India for just 46 runs after they elected to bat first. Later. contributions from Rachin , Devon Conway and Tim Southee took Kiwis to 402/10, giving them a 356-run lead. Fine knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli , Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant took India to 462/10, giving them a 106-run lead. A collapse after introduction of the new ball prevented India from getting a much bigger lead. Kiwis chased down the total comprehensively with eight wickets in hand. Rachin won the 'Player of the Match' award.

Coming to the women's T20 World Cup final, SA won the toss and elected to field first. Bates played a crucial knock of 32 in 31 balls, with three fours at the top. After being reduced to 70/3, it was a 57-run stand between Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday that played a crucial role in NZ reaching 158/5 in their 20 overs.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the bowlers for White Ferns.

In the run-chase of 159 runs, despite a brisk start by skipper Laura Wolvaardt , SA and a 51-run stand with Tazmin Brits , SA lost wickets quickly and never ever found their rhythm following the dismissal of their openers. They were restricted to 126/9 in their 20 overs, with Kerr and Rosemary Mair shining the most with the ball for NZ.

Kerr was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her all-round show.

