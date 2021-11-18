'He is moving to Bangalore. His earnings will drop': Ganguly lauds sacrifices made by Laxman to 'serve Indian cricket'

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has hailed the appointment of VVS Laxman as the new director of the National Cricket Academy. Succeeding Rahul Dravid as NCA's chief, Laxman will have to let go off several incentives, including a contract with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, along with a decent financial cut as the former India batter steps in the picture to serve Indian cricket.

"He is shifting to Bangalore for next three years from Hyderabad just to serve Indian cricket. It's remarkable. Of course, his earnings will drop but yeah, he has agreed. His wife and kids will also shift. His children will now study in a school in Bangalore and there will be a massive change as a family to shift base. It's not easy unless you are so devoted to Indian cricket," Ganguly told PTI.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Despite win former India player points Rohit Sharma's ‘rare error’, says ‘it left me befuddled’

Along with Dravid, who accepted to become the India coach, Laxman has been a long-standing servant of Indian cricket. Ganguly revealed that it did not take too much effort from the BCCI to convince either, a testament to the fact that even long after they are retired, Laxman and Dravid continue to bat for Indian cricket, albeit in a different role.

Also Read | 'I rated him highly. But he hasn't lived up to my expectations': Inzamam says explosive India batter is 'under pressure'

"You tell them that it's important and they agreed. We are extremely happy to have both of them and Indian cricket is in safe hands. More than emotional, I am happy that they have both agreed and they want to do it for Indian cricket," the former India captain said.

"Laxman's ability to be committed made us select him. He has always been a fantastic person to work with. From that point of view, his stature in Indian cricket is beyond everything. Rahul has put a system in place in NCA and obviously that will help Laxman to carry forward the good work."