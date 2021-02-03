IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He will get back to scoring hundreds': VVS Laxman expects a fabulous 2021 for Virat Kohli
File photo of Virat Kohli(HT_PRINT)
File photo of Virat Kohli(HT_PRINT)
cricket

'He will get back to scoring hundreds': VVS Laxman expects a fabulous 2021 for Virat Kohli

Former India batsman VVS Laxman expects Kohli to return to his run-scoring best
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:09 PM IST

The year 2020 was a rare one for Virat Kohli. The India captain, for the first time, since 2008, went an entire year without scoring a century. Sure, the Covid-19 pandemic cut short a lot of cricketing action, but in whatever opportunities he got, the centuries eluded Kohli. As a matter of fact, it would stun people that despite going without a three-digit score in 2020, Kohli, in nine ODIs – six of them against Australia and three in and against New Zealand, still smacked five half-centuries and averaged 47.9 this year.

2020 is gone and 2021 is the way ahead. India play England in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. Later in the year, a full-fledged return tour awaits them. As does the T20 World Cup. And in such a crucial year, where so much is at stake, former India batsman VVS Laxman expects Kohli to return to his run-scoring best.

"Make no mistake, Virat will be eagerly waiting to contribute to the side again. He will be wearing that India cap with a lot of pride. It really amazes me as to how day in and day out, he still continues to play the game with so much intensity. Not even once I have seen Kohli take it easy when he is on a cricket field." Laxman told Sports Today.

ALSO READ | ‘I do have good plans’: Kuldeep speaks about tackling English batsmen at Chepauk

"Everyone is waiting to see Virat go out there and win matches for the country. Yes, 2020 had been a little quiet for Virat. He also knows that. As someone who strives to achieve excellence, he will get back to scoring back hundreds. And that's what the Indian team and fans want."

Laxman weighed in on the India-Australia Test series which the visitors won, pointing out that Kohli would probably be the happiest for his side's win. Calling India a champion side, Laxman lauded the fact that India have so many leaders, who could stand up in Kohli's absence, which only means wonderful things for Indian cricket.

"Firstly, I would say if anyone would be proud of the achievement of the Indian team in Australia, it will be Virat. Because this has been something that is a work in progress. Such achievements don't happen overnight. The entire system and entire structure and there is a lot of effort that goes into such an achievement. And Virat will be very proud of what the boys did in Australia," Laxman said.

"Also, I always feel good teams have leaders. While one will be designated captain, good teams will have a core group of leaders. Virat will be very happy that he has got leaders in the form of Ajinkya, leaders in the form of Ashwin, Pujara, Rohit and that's what you want in a champion side. And this Indian team is a champion side," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli vvs laxman india vs england
app
Close
File photo of Joe Root(PTI)
File photo of Joe Root(PTI)
cricket

Analysis - Can Joe Root sweep his way to success against spin in India?

By Arnab Sen
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • India vs England: Root was also England's highest run-getter on their last trip to India where he amassed over 400 runs in 5 Test matches but his team ended up losing 0-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England batsman Matt Prior plays a shot. (HT/Mohd Zakir)
England batsman Matt Prior plays a shot. (HT/Mohd Zakir)
cricket

'Ashes gets all the publicity': Prior says winning in India tougher

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Matt Prior, who was a member of the England side which won the Test series in India back in 2011-12, said that victory will ‘pip’ the Ashes win against Australia in 2010-11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Virat Kohli(HT_PRINT)
File photo of Virat Kohli(HT_PRINT)
cricket

'He’ll get back to scoring hundreds': Laxman expects a fabulous 2021 for Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Former India batsman VVS Laxman expects Kohli to return to his run-scoring best
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Pragyan Ojha(HT Archive)
File photo of Pragyan Ojha(HT Archive)
cricket

'Why not have variation': Ojha picks Ashwin's partner for first England Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Ojha suggested that Kuldeep should get the chance as he is capable of producing variations which would be difficult for the English batsmen to face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Kuldeep Yadav of India A looks on during day three of the International Tour match between Australia A and India A at Drummoyne Oval on December 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Kuldeep Yadav of India A looks on during day three of the International Tour match between Australia A and India A at Drummoyne Oval on December 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
cricket

‘I do have good plans’: Kuldeep speaks about tackling English batsmen at Chepauk

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Ahead of the series opener in Chennai, Kuldeep spoke about his plans to contain the English batters and the challenges which await him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli(Reuters)
File photo of England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli(Reuters)
cricket

‘Maybe 3-0 or 4-0’: David Lloyd predicts the result of India vs England Tests

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Former England cricketer David Lloyd made a bold prediction of the outcome of the four-match Tests series between India and England beginning on February 5 in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mike Gatting in action against India(Getty Images)
Mike Gatting in action against India(Getty Images)
cricket

Mike Gatting shares tales of England's tour of India in 1984-85

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:49 PM IST
India vs England: Ahead of the four-match Test series, former England captain Mike Gatting spoke about his memories of visiting the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during net session at Chepauk(Twitter)
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during net session at Chepauk(Twitter)
cricket

‘Back to training’: Ajinkya Rahane sweats it out at nets ahead of 1st Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Rahane shared the video of his batting practice on Twitter. The Indian vice-captain can be seen playing shots both on the backfoot and the front foot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Twitter)
Photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Twitter)
cricket

‘It’s truly a remarkable victory’: Williamson hails India’s triumph against AUS

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Williamson said that playing without their top-performers because of injury and beating Australia in their own backyard is a ‘remarkable’ result.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pragyan Ojha and Rihanna
Pragyan Ojha and Rihanna
cricket

'Don't need an outsider poking her nose': Ex-India cricketer's reply to Rihanna

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Pragyan Ojha took to Twitter to state that India knows how important their farmers are and he also advised Rihanna to stay away from matters involving his country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian captain Tim Paine, left, talks with bowler Pat Cummins during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
Australian captain Tim Paine, left, talks with bowler Pat Cummins during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

We did everything possible, also offered to host South Africa: Nick Hockley

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:25 AM IST
CA said on Tuesday it was forced to postpone the tour starting next month owing to "unacceptable health and safety risk" in South Africa because of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Even though the IPL-bound Australian cricketers are sweating over their participation in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, to be held in India in the second week of April, players' agents have indicated that unless there are injury concerns, there should not be any issue in granting NOCs as the event will be organised during CA's official break.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar of India is stumped by James Foster of England during the third day of the 3rd test between India and England at the Chinaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India(Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar of India is stumped by James Foster of England during the third day of the 3rd test between India and England at the Chinaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India(Getty Images)
cricket

'Tendulkar didn't like it, it frustrated him': Hussain relives 2001 series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Almost 20 years after Sachin Tendulkar was stumped the only time in his Test career, which was discussed a lot in the cricketing world, Nasser Hussain, who was the England captain during that series has come out in defence of his tactics against Tendulkar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP