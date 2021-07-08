ICC highlights three big career achievements of Sourav Ganguly on former India captain's 49th birthday

The cricket fraternity across the world is celebrating Sourav Ganguly's birthday. Ganguly, a former India captain and current president of the BCCI turns 49 today (July 8, 2021) as wishes poured in from every corner with current and former India cricketers wishing their beloved 'Dada' a happy birthday. From VVS Laxman to Suresh Raina to Sachin Tendulkar, the stalwarts of Indian cricket offered their good wishes to the former India captain.

Joining the bandwagon was none other than the International Cricket Council, which posted a heart-warming tweet on the former India captain's birthday, highlighting three of his biggest achievements.

🔸 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

🏏 Highest individual score for India at the Men’s @cricketworldcup – 183

🌟 Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests



Happy birthday to @SGanguly99 🎂 pic.twitter.com/d7C1oO9Rmp — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2021

Ganguly is the third-fastest batsman to get to 10,000 ODI runs, taking 263 innings, next only to Virat Kohli and Tendulkar, while his unbeaten 183 not out against Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup remains the highest individual score for India at the ICC Men's 50-over World Cups. Besides, Ganguly led India to 11 wins overseas, which the next to Kohli.

Ganguly, with 11,221 runs is India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs. His opening partnership with Tendulkar is the best in ODIs, with the pair having amassed 6609 runs from 136 innings with 21 centuries and 23 fifties. In 1996, Ganguly burst onto the scene with a knock of 131 on debut at Lord's, becoming the 10th Indian to do so.

After taking over as captain of the Indian team in 2000, Ganguly took the team to newer heights as India began winning matches overseas frequently. He led India to wins in the Natwest Trophy and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002.

Under him, India travelled to Australia and drew the 2003/04 Test series 1-1 as the team retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shortly after, India travelled to Pakistan after 15 years and won the Test and ODI series 2-1 and 3-2 respectively. With Ganguly in charge, India reached the final of the 2003 World Cup before losing to Australia in the final.