‘If you want to win T20 World Cup, you need players like them’: Harbhajan lauds Shaw, Kishan's batting against SL

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has lavished praise on young batsmen Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw for their powerful knocks, helping Team India win the first ODI against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets on Sunday.

Prithvi gave a rollicking start to India’s chase of 263 and scored a quick-fire 43 off just 24 balls. Ishan, on the other hand, had a dream ODI debut as he scored a half-century while batting at No. 3. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 59 runs off 42 deliveries, with the help of 8 boundaries and 2 maximums.

Harbhajan has opined that it won't be easy for the selectors to ignore Shaw and Kishan for the T20 World Cup. While speaking with Sports Tak, the off-spinner said India would need to play this brand of cricket to win the title in the upcoming ICC event in the UAE.

ALSO READ | ‘Thiruvananthapuram’s finest will again be available’: Congress leader Tharoor gives major update on Samson’s injury

“You can judge a player on his performances. The way Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan have batted in an international game shows how capable they are and it will be difficult to ignore them for the T20 World Cup. If you want to win the World Cup you need players like them. They don't see who is bowling in the opposition. They just back their natural game,” Harbhajan said.

The off-spinner further stated that talented youngsters have match-winning abilities and they need to be given chance at a global event like the T20 World Cup.

“They should not be ignored based on their performances. Even if selectors have to replace a senior player, they should go ahead and do it. I also feel Suryakumar Yadav has sealed his place for the T20 World Cup. He not only plays an attacking brand of cricket but is also capable of preserving his wicket and scoring quickly at the same time,” Harbhajan concluded.