'I'll pick Bumrah, Shami and..': Ex-India opener picks his three-man pace attack for 1st Test against South Africa

Team India will embark on a three-Test and ODI tour of South Africa later this month. The Test series begins on December 26 and there are speculations over the playing combinations, as India face a problem of plenty – both, among batters and bowlers.

While India's recently-concluded series victory against New Zealand saw a comeback and emergence of multiple batters, the bowling attack also had multiple performers with the likes of Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav stepping up alongside seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

As the pitches in South Africa assist ‘hit-the-deck’ pacers reasonably, there has been significant debate over what should be the Indian pace attack for the first Test which takes place at Centurion. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has also opined on the issue, insisting that Mohammed Siraj would be the perfect choice to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the attack.

“Ishant Sharma is good, there's no doubt. He has played 100+ Tests; to play so many Tests as a fast bowler is no mean feat. However, there have been injury concerns surrounding him in the recent past,” Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

“Let's talk about Siraj. He brings energy to the attack, he gives 120% on every delivery. He is ready to go through the wall for the captain. In South Africa, you don't need bowlers who get the movement in the air. You need bowlers who hit the deck and who can get the movement off the surface,” said the former Indian batter.

“Siraj hits the deck hard. He is very intense, and according to me, Siraj is already the third-choice fast bowler. If India play South Africa tomorrow, I'll pick Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj.”

After the first Test at Centurion, India and South Africa will play at Wanderers in the second Test, followed by Newlands.

