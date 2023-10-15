In Rohit Sharma's India, pieces of what Virat Kohli left behind as Pakistan steamrolled in lop-sided World Cup bummer

November of 2021 was tumultuous time in Indian cricket, perhaps its most strenuous chapter since the 2013 spot fixing scandal. The Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly feud was out in the open for public consumption after India's most successful Test captain was sacked from ODIs. Kohli had given up T20I captaincy but was keen to continue in one-dayers with a hope to win the World Cup at home. But Ganguly and BCCI had other plans, with Kohli eventually succumbing, his thoughts not aligning with the board's. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma discuss while leaving the field after India bowled out Pakistan for 191.(AP)

With India fresh off a World Cup elimination, the baton passed to Rohit Sharma. He was expected to give India what Kohli couldn't – an ICC silverware – but pretty soon, even the most successful IPL captain realised that leading India is far more challenging than Mumbai Indians. Rohit and Rahul Dravid were given a team Kohli and Ravi Shastri helped build, so when most of them went absent due to injuries, India were not ready for the repercussions – such as failing to qualify for last year's Asia Cup final and a defeat to Bangladesh which no one saw coming.

When Kohli left, Mohammed Siraj was giving Ishant Sharma stiff competition as India's third pacer in Tests, Kuldeep Yadav was away in the wilderness and Jasprit Bumrah was fatigued. Two years down the line, all three of their fortunes have swung the entire arc. Siraj is the world's No. 1 ODI bowler, Kuldeep is this year's second-highest wicket-taker and Bumrah is even more menacing than before. India at its full strength can ransack oppositions at will, and after a testing year-long-wait, Rohit is finally at a space where he can enjoy this luxury, but he wouldn't have been in this position had he not played a role in nourishing the emotionally-damaged and mentally-wrecked Kuldeep and making a full-of-promise Siraj realise his ODI pedigree.

Against Pakistan at the World Cup, with Ashwin not playing, Kuldeep's 10 overs were going to be huge from India's point of view. A big chunk of Kuldeep's success – the golden period from 2017 to 2019 – when he was an integral part of Kohli's India, was due to the presence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Everytime Kuldeep would get flustered, a quick advice from MSD caused a turnaround. But once Dhoni retired, Kuldeep went into a shell; isolated. However, in Rohit's leadership, more than the captain himself, who kept a close eye on his Yo-Yo test and rehab reports, in KL Rahul, Kuldeep found his new Dhoni. The two were in constant tuning in the Asia Cup game against Sri Lanka and that rapport became Pakistan's undoing at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

When Kuldeep appealed for an LBW against Babar Azam for missing a sweep, Rahul was not too confident, although India did not burn a review. For the first seven overs, Kuldeep's speed ranged in the mid-80s, but the moment Rahul walked up to him and he began giving the ball more air and less speed, Saud Shakeel was caught stone dead. It's plain physics that once a spinner takes the off pace, the only way a batter can score against him is by hitting straight. But Pakistan, be it out of fear or approach, kept blocking, eventually resulting in two wickets in the same over. Kuldeep, with 7 wickets in two ODIs against Pakistan, has an average of 8.57 and an economy rate that reads a miserly 3.33.

Meanwhile, Siraj's brain has been working overtime for a bowler playing his 33rd ODI. He realised very early that barring the first over, the ball wasn't going to swing. So instead, he turned to bowling cross-seams. A cross-seam delivery as compared to the conventional seam-position, skids, and that's the tactic he employed against Abdullah Shafique. Rohit's confidence in Siraj has grown by leaps and bounds, to an extent that when he decided to bring back pacers in the 28th over, it was Siraj and not Bumrah he turned to. With only 11 scored in the last four combined by spinners Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja, three balls into his new spell, Babar almost chipped to Hardik at mid-wicket, before eventually getting castled in Siraj's next over. Quickly climbing the ODI ladder in terms of out-thinking the batter, he has already sidelined Mohammed Shami as a guaranteed starter in the XI and seems poised to enter the Bumrah territory.

Actually, scratch that. Forget entering. No one currently even comes close to it. The word 'theatre' has been loosely used on social media but Bumrah's slower ball to Mohammad Rizwan was just that. It's the type Bumrah should frame and hang it on his living room wall. The ball to dismiss Rizwan took an eternity to reach him. It was cricket's answer to WWE and John Cena's 'You can't see me'. And before the world could come to terms with the genius of that slower-one, the Shadab delivery was equally unplayable. Time and again, Bumrah keeps proving that pitches and conditions are a myth. If this version of Bumrah is what India were waiting for to show up, they wouldn't mind not having him around for the last one year.

The final lingering piece in Rohit's era that reminds of the Kohli regimen is the ruthlessness. With key players out, India lacked teeth and the killer instinct Kohli had worked tooth and nail to instil, but with the grand return of Kohli the batter, Bumrah the world beater, Siraj the future and Kuldeep the maestro of comebacks, this fully-strengthened Indian team is unstoppable.

And Rishabh Pant isn't even back yet.

