'Whole South Africa playing against XI': Controversial DRS call irks Team India

Team India was visibly irked after a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) call helped South Africa skipper Dean Elgar get his LBW decision overturned in the ongoing fourth innings of the Cape Town Test.

The controversial call evoked different reactions from KL Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of the innings which was bowled by Ashwin. The spinner bowled a tossed-up delivery and it drifted in, beating Elgar on the inside edge and the ball struck him right in front of the stumps, and on-field umpire Marais Erasmus raised his finger.

Virat Kohli speaking right into the stump mic indicating that the DRS is definitely rigged to favour South Africa.



KL Rahul: whole country against 11 people

However, Elgar reviewed the decision and replays showed that the ball was going over the stumps, and hence the decision was overturned.

Team India was shocked on seeing the ball going over the stumps and the stump mic caught Kohli, Ashwin, and Rahul suggesting some tampering with the technology. Even umpire Erasmus was seen shaking his head on how the ball was missing the stumps.

First, the mic caught Ashwin as saying: "You should find better ways to win Supersport (South Africa broadcaster)."

Then Virat Kohli said: "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time."

At last, KL Rahul said: "Whole country playing against XI guys."

Elgar and Keegan Petersen held their ground as South Africa gained full control against India on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test here at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday.

At stumps, South Africa's score read 101/2 -- with the hosts still needing 111 runs to win. Petersen (48*) is currently unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten ton as India was bundled out for 198 in the second innings, setting South Africa a target of 212. For the Proteas, Marco Jansen returned with four wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi took three each.

As India got bundled out for 198, this became the very first instance of all 20 wickets of a side getting dismissed out caught in a Test match.

