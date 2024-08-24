Gold Coast , India A are staring at a defeat against Australia A after the visitors crumbled against the home team's spin attack, slumping to 149 for six in their second innings on the third day of the unofficial one-off women's Test here on Saturday. India A stare at defeat against Australia A

Chasing a victory target of 289, built around Maddy Darke's unbeaten 105, India A looked to build a foundation but rival spinners Charli Knott , Grace Parsons and Lilly Mills struck in regular intervals. The visitors lost 5 wickets for just 42 runs across 21 overs.

At stumps, Raghvi Bist and Uma Chetry were at the crease with India A still needing 140 runs to win with four wickets in hand.

Resuming at 164 for 7, Australia A produced a tough resistance with Darke doing bulk of the scoring en route to an unconquered 105.

Overnight batter Lilly Mills was the first to go as off-spinner Minnu Mani took her match haul to 11 wickets. But Darke and Grace Parsons added 75 runs for the ninth wicket as Australia A posted 260 in their second innings in 92 overs.

In reply, Priya Punia and Shweta Sehrawat shared 37 runs for the opening stand before host captain Charlie broke the opening stand by trapping the latter.

Punia and Shubha Satheesh then added 52 but off-spinner Lilly sent the opener back with Georgia Voll taking a catch in the covers.

Leg-spinner Parsons then removed Tejal Hasabnis with a beauty, while pacer Tess Flintoff got rid of Shubha Satheesh as keeper Darke did the rest but the batter was not too happy with the caught-behind decision.

India A skipper Minnu Mani became the fifth wicket to fall as India A lost half the side for 130 in 57th over. Parsons then dismissed Sajeevan Sajana with Hancock taking the catch in the off side.

Raghvi and Uma then kept India A's hopes alive by negotiating the rest of the overs before stumps.

Brief Scores: Australia A 212 and 260 all out in 92 overs lead India A 184 and 149 for six in 68 overs by 140 runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.