India legends celebrate Shami's ‘sensational’ show in Centurion as pacer completes 200-wicket milestone in Tests

Mohammed Shami gave India the advantage in the ongoing Test against South Africa in Centurion. The 31-year-old completed a five-wicket haul on Day 3, which saw South Africa getting bundled out on 197 in their first innings. In the process the bowler also went on to complete his 200 wickets in Test cricket.

After Jasprit Bumrah endured a nasty ankle twist earlier in the day, the onus was on Shami and the senior bowler stood upto the expectations, returning with clinical figures. He bowled a total of 16 overs in which he picked five wickets and conceded 44 runs.

The former India cricketers were impressed with Shami's performance with many taking to social media to laud the 31-year-old. Here are a few reactions:

Congratulations @MdShami11 for a fantastic show in #Centuriontest . 200 ke baad 300 aur fir 400…Kamyabi ka silsila 🇮🇳 ke liye yuun hi chalta rahe. #SAvIND #IndvsSaf #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WYLs2FfYlg — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 28, 2021

Sensational Shami. What an incredible feat to pick 200 Test wickets in just 55 games. 👏👏 #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 28, 2021

After a fabulous innings from Rahul on Day 1,an outstanding display of seam bowling from Shami. 5 wkts and a great way to get to 200 Test Wickets.

With his fine spell,India take a commanding 130 run lead. Wishing for the batsman to capitalise & set a big target for South Africa pic.twitter.com/UheFlIZXo9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2021

After taking a healthy lead of 130 runs, India will now look to set a challenging target for the opposition. The visitors, who put on a dominating show on the opening day, endured a batting collapse on Day 3. The team lost 7 wickets and could only add 49 runs before they were all-out for 327.

Meanwhile, seventeen wickets have fallen in under three sessions after the entire second day was washed out due to rain.