'More than half of the team is injured,' Madan Lal says things 'very tough' for India ahead of Brisbane Test

Former India fast bowler and chief of the Cricket Advisory Committee Madan Lal said that situation is a tough one for India ahead of the 4th Test with more than half of the team injured. Ravindra Jadeja suffered a finger dislocation during the 3rd Test and was ruled out of the 4th Test, while Sydney hero Hanuma Vihari also suffered a hamstring strain and will miss the Brisbane Test.

To make things worse, news agency PTI reported citing BCCI sources that India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the fourth Test as he has suffered an abdominal strain. Bumrah's absence will be a big blow as India are already missing seamers Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav due to injuries.

Also, Ashwin has reportedly suffered a back strain, which would dent an even bigger hole in the Indian bowling attack ahead of the Brisbane Test.

"Brisbane as a ground is different so I think challenges will be there for the Indian team. And I feel if Bumrah plays it will be beneficial for the Indian team," Lal told news agency ANI.

"Lot of problems is there in front of the Indian side. More than half of the team is injured, top players are injured, and the absence of big players will definitely be there. As of now, it looks very tough for them to form even a playing 11. In the case of injuries, reserve players will get the chance," he said.

"I think if Ashwin is fit and if he plays, it will be really good news. You will come to know about injuries update and team by tomorrow," he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

india vs australia Topics