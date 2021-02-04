'He can contribute with the bat': Gautam Gambhir picks India's XI for the first Test against England in Chennai
As India get ready for the first Test against England which begins from Friday in Chennai, there are multiple questions regarding who would be a part of the playing XI. The world saw several youngsters from India emerging as heroes as they defeated Australia in their own backyard to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill - all the four players became household names after the historic achievement in their first-ever tour to Australia.
But the big guns of the Indian cricket team are back for the England Tests, including captain Virat Kohli, allrounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Ishant Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner R Ashwin, who missed the Gabba Test due to injuries are back into the squad as well.
Now the Indian team are in a happy dilemma regarding who they wish to play in the first two Tests in Chennai. But selecting the right playing XI can also be a tricky task.
Also Read | Can England spin a surprise in the first Test?
Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir explained what player combination he would go with in the first Test.
"Five bowlers, hundred percent. I have always been a firm believer that India has to go in with five bowlers in any condition. So, probably Axar bats at No.7, it is a direct swap between Jadeja and Axar, Ashwin at No.8. Ashwin will be really confident after what he did at the SCG, Axar can contribute with the bat. So, India needs about 350-odd runs and they have got the bowling attack to get England out," Gambhir said.
The former left-handed batsman further said that he would rest Bumrah for the 2nd Test to keep him fit for the Day/Night Test in Ahmedabad.
"I would start with Jasprit Bumrah for the first Test match. I am going to give him a break for the second and then play him in the pink-ball Test match," Gambhir added.
Gambhir decided to stick to the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. However, there was no place for comeback men Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma in Gambhir's XI for the first Test against England. Both Pandya and Ishant were not a part of the Indian squad in Australia series.
"Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj," Gambhir further said.
India will play four-match Test series against England. The two teams will also square off in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Australia high, Ajinkya Rahane readies to slip into Virat Kohli's shadow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He'll be desperate to make his point': Knight expects Kohli to return stronger
- Former England batsman Nick Knight is confident that Virat Kohli will be highly motivated to set the record straight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah
- In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Absolute class act': Kyle Mills compares India batsman to NZ great Martin Crowe
- India vs England: Mills feels the batsman is a visual treat to the eyes, a trait similar with New Zealand great Martin Crowe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trying to play catch-up always tough in India: Jonathan Trott
- England batting coach says having firm plans in place against India's spin as well as pace will be crucial to do well in the four-Test series starting on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit-again Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests
- The ECB said the 23-year-old had practiced with the full squad over the past two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can England spin a surprise?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two notable omissions in Gambhir's India XI for the first Test against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
- Natarajan was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet
- Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys': Jonathan Trott
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasser Hussain points out the area ‘England could exploit’ in first Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19
- Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox