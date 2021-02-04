IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He can contribute with the bat': Gautam Gambhir picks India's XI for the first Test against England in Chennai
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
cricket

'He can contribute with the bat': Gautam Gambhir picks India's XI for the first Test against England in Chennai

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir picked India's XI for the first Test against England in Chennai on Friday. Gamhir decided to go with three spinners and two seamers in his side.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:45 AM IST

As India get ready for the first Test against England which begins from Friday in Chennai, there are multiple questions regarding who would be a part of the playing XI. The world saw several youngsters from India emerging as heroes as they defeated Australia in their own backyard to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill - all the four players became household names after the historic achievement in their first-ever tour to Australia.

But the big guns of the Indian cricket team are back for the England Tests, including captain Virat Kohli, allrounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Ishant Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner R Ashwin, who missed the Gabba Test due to injuries are back into the squad as well.

Now the Indian team are in a happy dilemma regarding who they wish to play in the first two Tests in Chennai. But selecting the right playing XI can also be a tricky task.

Also Read | Can England spin a surprise in the first Test?

Speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir explained what player combination he would go with in the first Test.

"Five bowlers, hundred percent. I have always been a firm believer that India has to go in with five bowlers in any condition. So, probably Axar bats at No.7, it is a direct swap between Jadeja and Axar, Ashwin at No.8. Ashwin will be really confident after what he did at the SCG, Axar can contribute with the bat. So, India needs about 350-odd runs and they have got the bowling attack to get England out," Gambhir said.

The former left-handed batsman further said that he would rest Bumrah for the 2nd Test to keep him fit for the Day/Night Test in Ahmedabad.

"I would start with Jasprit Bumrah for the first Test match. I am going to give him a break for the second and then play him in the pink-ball Test match," Gambhir added.

Gambhir decided to stick to the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. However, there was no place for comeback men Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma in Gambhir's XI for the first Test against England. Both Pandya and Ishant were not a part of the Indian squad in Australia series.

"Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj," Gambhir further said.

India will play four-match Test series against England. The two teams will also square off in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england gautam gambhir
app
Close
Ajinkya Rahane will be back acting as Virat Kohli's deputy. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane will be back acting as Virat Kohli's deputy. (Getty Images)
cricket

After Australia high, Ajinkya Rahane readies to slip into Virat Kohli's shadow

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:27 PM IST
India vs England: Rahane, who led India to their greatest overseas Test series victory in Australia recently, added that there is no room for complacency against a quality side like England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli will be eager to start fresh against England. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli will be eager to start fresh against England. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He'll be desperate to make his point': Knight expects Kohli to return stronger

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Former England batsman Nick Knight is confident that Virat Kohli will be highly motivated to set the record straight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Absolute class act': Kyle Mills compares India batsman to NZ great Martin Crowe

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: Mills feels the batsman is a visual treat to the eyes, a trait similar with New Zealand great Martin Crowe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jonathan Trott said it is important to get ahead of the opposition early in the Test. (ECB Media)
Jonathan Trott said it is important to get ahead of the opposition early in the Test. (ECB Media)
cricket

Trying to play catch-up always tough in India: Jonathan Trott

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • England batting coach says having firm plans in place against India's spin as well as pace will be crucial to do well in the four-Test series starting on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
Quinton de Kock was handed the Test captaincy on a temporary basis for the 2020-21 summer. (Getty Images)
cricket

'De Kock will be released from 'burden' of Test captaincy after Pakistan series'

PTI, Rawalpindi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:20 PM IST
As captain, de Kock hasn't been in good form, scoring just 15 and 2 in the two innings as they suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first Test against Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
cricket

Fit-again Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests

Reuters, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • The ECB said the 23-year-old had practiced with the full squad over the past two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dom Bess and Jack Leach (Extreme right) celebrate(SLC)
Dom Bess and Jack Leach (Extreme right) celebrate(SLC)
cricket

Can England spin a surprise?

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:42 AM IST
India vs England: After Underwood, Edmonds and Panesar, will Leach carry forward a trend of left-arm spinners doing well in India?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with teammates during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
cricket

Two notable omissions in Gambhir's India XI for the first Test against England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir picked India's XI for the first Test against England in Chennai on Friday. Gamhir decided to go with three spinners and two seamers in his side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
T Natarajan in the nets. (BCCI)
T Natarajan in the nets. (BCCI)
cricket

Tamil Nadu include T Natarajan in Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • Natarajan was part of the XI that claimed the series-clinching win in the Brisbane Test against Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'External forces can't be participants': Tendulkar, Shastri on Rihanna's tweet

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Tendulkar said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants, while Ravi Shastri also had a say on the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: England's Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: England's Test captain Joe Root(REUTERS)
cricket

'I have full confidence in his ability in leading the boys': Jonathan Trott

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:19 PM IST
During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Trott said that decision making comes naturally to England’s Test captain Joe Root.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Twitter)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Twitter)
cricket

Nasser Hussain points out the area ‘England could exploit’ in first Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Hussain opined that captain Root and coach Chris Silverwood have together made the English Test side ‘much better’ in foreign conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
cricket

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP