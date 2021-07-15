Home / Cricket / Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina react amid reports of Rishabh Pant testing positive for Covid-19
Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh sent wishes of speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant.(File)
Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh sent wishes of speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant.(File)
cricket

Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina react amid reports of Rishabh Pant testing positive for Covid-19

The report cites a BCCI source who has confirmed that Pant tested positive for the virus and has been in isolation for eight days. The report added that the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman is asymptomatic at this point.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 02:08 PM IST

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina and veteran India bowler Harbhajan Singh have reacted to reports of Rishabh Pant testing positive for the Covid-19 virus in England. According to a PTI report, Pant will not be travelling to Durham where the Indian team members are scheduled to assemble before the five-match Test series against England.

The report cites a BCCI source who has confirmed that Pant tested positive for the virus and has been in isolation for eight days. It added that the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman is asymptomatic at this point.

Also read: Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19, says report

In their respective tweets, both Raina and Harbhajan wished Pant a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon champion @RishabhPant17," Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter.

Raina wrote on Twitter: "Get well soon brother @RishabhPant17. Wish you a speedy recovery."

The Indian players were on a 2-week long break after the conclusion of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, which the team lost last month. Earlier, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla had also confirmed the development that one out of 23 players tested positive and has been kept in isolation.

“Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player,” BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishabh pant harbhajan singh suresh raina + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.