India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: England heading towards massive defeat as India close in
- IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4: England will resume their second innings on 53/3, needing another 429 to win, while India are seven strikes away from levelling the series 1-1.
FEB 16, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Here's wishing Mayank Agarwal a very happy birthday
Will we see him play the Day/Night Test in Ahmedabad?
FEB 16, 2021 08:26 AM IST
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4
Hello and welcome! A very good morning to all our viewers. It what could well be predicted to be the final day of this Test match, it's India who begin the fourth day of the second Test in Chennai, primed to notch up a fine Test win. With the bat or with the ball, it's been R Ashwin's match so far, who followed his five-wicket-haul in the first innings with a superlative century with the bat. As the Ashwin fever grips The Chepauk, fans will expect their favourite boy to finish the match in style. England need 429 to win, India require seven wickets. Of them, how many can Ashwin take is the question.
Curbing instinct, Virat Kohli sets record straight in second innings
- India vs England: For 200 minutes, Virat Kohli provided a masterclass on how to bat on a pitch with vicious turn.
'He walked the talk': Gavaskar lauds Ashwin for silencing 'perennial' critics
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar has explained how R Ashwin's 106-run knock has certainly silenced all the ‘perennial’ critics of Indian cricket.
'Would love to credit him': Ashwin names man responsible for batting resurgence
- India vs England: It is safe to say that Ashwin's batting has been on an upward curve since the Test series against Australia, and the reason behind it, as the off-spinner explained, is the confidence shown in him by one man in particular.
Virat Kohli involved in heated exchange with on-field umpire over Root DRS call
- India vs England: Virat Kohli walked towards Nitin Menon and had a lengthy discussion with the umpire, reacting rather heatedly.
'I don't think anyone should have any problems with the wicket': Axar Patel
India on top after Ashwin ton, seven strikes away from series-levelling win
- India vs England: England are 53/3 at stumps on Day 3, needing another 429, leaving India seven strikes away from levelling the series 1-1.
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
Mark Butcher highlights ‘little adjustments’ made by Kohli
‘You're truly a modern-day legend’: Fielding coach Sridhar lauds Ashwin, Kohli
- India vs England: India's fielding coach R Sridhar could not hide his excitement watching R Ashwin and Virat Kohli bat.
Hot days and dry wickets aren't bad, just different
- Former India cricketer Snehal Pradhan weighs in on the hoopla surrounding the Chepauk pitch.
Murali among group asking court to reform Sri Lanka cricket
'Virat has got that vibe back': Vaughan on why Eng will struggle to stop India
India vs England: R Ashwin strikes another fifer, with the bat
