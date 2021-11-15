'He knows exactly what he needs to do' - KL Rahul on Hardik Pandya's exclusion from T20I series against New Zealand

Among notable absentees from the T20I squad named, for the impending three-match series against New Zealand at home, is all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was part of the T20 World Cup squad. However, vice-captain KL Rahul feels that Hardik is a "smart cricketer" and that he knows how he can make a comeback into the squad for the next series.

"Quite honestly, I mean I do not know if that has happened. He knows exactly what he needs to do and what is expected out of him. He is smart enough to understand that," Rahul said on Monday during a virtual press conference ahead of the T20I series which begins from November 17 in Jaipur.

Hardik failed to make an impact as an all-rounder in the T20 World Cup. He did not bowl in the opener against Pakistan where India missed a sixth-bowling option. However, he did bowl in the next two games, against New Zealand and Afghanistan, conceding 40 runs without a wicket in eight overs.

India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur. Rohit will be leading the side with Rahul acting as deputy.

"Yes, there will be an added responsibility but it is something I have enjoyed doing, the most important thing would be to create an atmosphere in the dressing room where people coming in feel happy and welcome and they go out there and express themselves. Rahul Dravid comes in as well, really looking forward to the next two weeks with the new coaching staff," said Rahul while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Monday.

Talking about the impact of Rahul Dravid, Rahul said: "Look, I have been fortunate to know him for a very long time. As a youngster, I did try to pick his brain. He was very helpful to all of us back home in Karnataka. He has helped boys across the country, having him here with us as a part of that setup will give us an opportunity to learn."

"We all know how big a name Rahul Dravid is, we have a great opportunity to learn from him and get better as cricketers. When it comes to coaching, I have played a couple of games with India A setup, he is somebody who has a great understanding of the game and creates an atmosphere where everybody is comfortable. He has always been a team man," he added.

(with ANI inputs)